Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,814,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,050,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $230.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.13 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.