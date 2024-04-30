Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $100,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 102.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 73.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $20,797,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6,662.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,428,561.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

