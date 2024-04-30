Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,081 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,348,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 66,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

