Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cars.com worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

