New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Verra Mobility worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after buying an additional 812,723 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

