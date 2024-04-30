Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 923 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

