Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 364,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FLJP stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.