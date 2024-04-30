Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 1,275 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $39,397.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,936.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DMLP opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 68.89% and a return on equity of 66.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.782 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 110.21%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

