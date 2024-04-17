Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

