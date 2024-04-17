Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

