Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,324 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,555,000.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Gold Miners ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.