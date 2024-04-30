Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 770,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after purchasing an additional 277,298 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 426,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

