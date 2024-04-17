Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

