ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

PBH opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.