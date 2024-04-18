123,035 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

