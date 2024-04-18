Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading 2% Higher

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 77,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 254,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $944.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,469.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,469.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.