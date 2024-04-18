ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

