International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,550 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

CRH opened at $78.51 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

CRH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

