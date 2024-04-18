International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IQI opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

