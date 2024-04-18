Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $95.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 105.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.