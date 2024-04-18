International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 1,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 195,454 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

PXI stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.