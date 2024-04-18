Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 423,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

