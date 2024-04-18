Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARSFree Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 423,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

