Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of DEA opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

