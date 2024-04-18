Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $342.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.78. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.52 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,802 shares of company stock worth $36,356,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

