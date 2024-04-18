KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

