Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -42.86%.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
