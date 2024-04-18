OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
OPFI opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.15 million, a PE ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.34.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OppFi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OppFi by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 99,366 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OppFi by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
