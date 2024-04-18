OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.15 million, a PE ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OppFi

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OppFi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OppFi by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 99,366 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OppFi by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

