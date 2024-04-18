BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Reduced by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.1 %

BioNTech stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.