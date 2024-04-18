Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

