Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,452 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

