Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.