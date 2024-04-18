Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.67.

Shares of CCO opened at C$66.67 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$72.37. The stock has a market cap of C$28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.6943044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Insiders have sold a total of 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

