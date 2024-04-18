Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Issued By Zacks Research

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Yelp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $613,213. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

