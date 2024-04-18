Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

