Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,522,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $135.75 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

