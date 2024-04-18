Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBRL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 7.0 %

CBRL stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

