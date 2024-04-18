DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Up 0.1 %

VBTX opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $3,443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 33.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 334.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 186,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

