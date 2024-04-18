Analysts Set Expectations for Transcat, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRNS

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $104.71 on Thursday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a P/E ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Transcat by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.