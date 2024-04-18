AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 904,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. AAR has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,323 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

