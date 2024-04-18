DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

