Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dollar Tree worth $73,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

