Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 794,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

