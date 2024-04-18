DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $113.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.56.

DTE opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

