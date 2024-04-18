Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of WDO opened at C$10.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.28.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

