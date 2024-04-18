eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

