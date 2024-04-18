New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,247 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,615.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $80,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

