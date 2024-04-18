GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $3,075,520.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.51 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.45.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

