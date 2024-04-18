Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 43.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RAYS opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

Global X Solar ETF Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

