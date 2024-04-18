Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

