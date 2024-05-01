Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Prakesh Patel Sells 23,863 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $290.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on STEM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Stem by 289.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.