Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Prakesh Patel Sells 23,863 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stem Price Performance
STEM stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $290.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.88.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on STEM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Stem by 289.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.